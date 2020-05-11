Drone shows empty town centre on Saturday afternoon

Video

Drone footage has shown a town centre deserted on a Saturday afternoon because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The pictures were taken in Ipswich over streets which would normally be bustling with shoppers, but have been almost empty in recent weeks.

Shops and most other businesses in towns across the UK have been closed since March as part of measures to slow down the spread of Covid-19.

The government announced that non-essential retailers might be able to open on 1 June if they can follow social distancing guidelines.

However, hospitality and personal care venues such hairdressers would not open until 4 July at the earliest.