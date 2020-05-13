How the UK's most easterly port is powering on

Video

Drone pictures show how shipping has continued at the UK's most easterly port, despite the coronavirus lockdown.

The Port of Lowestoft in Suffolk said the majority of its business was related to offshore energy industries.

The East Anglian coast has become a centre for offshore wind farms, with projects worth £22bn anticipated over the next decade.

A port spokeswoman said: "Due to the nature of this sector and the inherent need to provide power to the UK, these key industries have not been greatly affected at present."