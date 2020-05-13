Golf tees off as coronavirus restrictions eased

Video

Golfers have started to return to courses as clubs opened after coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Players still have to follow social distancing guidelines as tee-off times are staggered and clubhouses and shops remain closed.

Dan Barton, director of golf at Fynn Valley Golf Club, near Ipswich, said it would be good for the mental health of some people who have been self-isolating.

"To be able to get out in the fresh air they can then go home and hopefully have a smile on their face," he said.