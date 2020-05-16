'I'm speechless our young pupils will return soon'

Video

A primary school headteacher says she has been left "speechless" at the prospect of more children returning in June without proper safety guidance.

Pupils from some year groups are set to go back next month alongside key workers' children, as restrictions put in place due to coronavirus begin to ease across England.

Amy Arnold, from Barnham Primary School in Suffolk, says the documentation from the government "raises a huge amount of questions and uncertainties", as staff try to adapt classrooms to be socially distant.

The Department for Education said its guidance was based on "scientific and medical advice".