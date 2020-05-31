Teepee built at school to allow social distancing

Video

A primary school in Suffolk has had a teepee built in its playing field for pupils to learn while maintaining social distance.

The structure was constructed by staff at an events company whose children attend East Bergholt school. It will likely be used for outdoor lessons and lunch breaks.

New government guidelines have set out ways for schools across England to allow children back from next month.

Headteacher Gill Mitchell told BBC Look East's Debbie Tubby that children would be "supervised to wash their hands" before entering any new or redesigned classrooms.

