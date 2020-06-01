Mum wary of school return after virus 'fright'

Video

A mother says she is hesitant to send her six-year-old child back to school after her family suffered a coronavirus "fright".

Lucille Whiting, a mum of five from Kedington, Suffolk, said her whole family showed symptoms of Covid-19 over a six-week period, which led to her needing hospital treatment and two of children becoming "very ill".

Ms Whiting said the ordeal meant she was reluctant to send primary-aged Freya back to school, fearing she may pass something on to fellow pupils and teachers.

"At the moment it just feels a lot safer for her to be at home," she told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire.