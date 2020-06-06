Video

About 1,000 people gathered in a town centre park as part of a Black Lives Matter protest.

The demonstration in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, was one of many taking place around the UK on Saturday.

They were sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Protests began in the US after a video emerged of Mr Floyd, 46, being arrested by four officers on 25 May in Minneapolis.

Mr Floyd, an unarmed black man in handcuffs, died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Footage showed him gasping that he could not breathe.