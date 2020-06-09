Singing friends perform song for key workers

Video

A group of singing friends, including two hospital staff, have recorded a video to "spread cheer" among key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rachel Buckingham, a radiographer at Ipswich Hospital, made a version of the McFly song Shine A Light with a nursing colleague and their friends.

She said: "I think I'd had maybe a tough week at work and I had a few colleagues that were maybe just feeling the stress of it.

"I went home and I just thought, I'd like to put a smile on a few people's faces and spread a little bit of cheer."

The video had more than 20,000 Facebook views within days and was also featured by BBC Radio Suffolk, after she sent it in via BBC Upload.