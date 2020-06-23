'I cannot wait to have a cup of tea with my son'

Video

A woman with a lung condition who has been shielding at home during the coronavirus lockdown says she cannot wait to have a cup of tea with her son again, after the government said it would relax restrictions.

Sammie Read, from Suffolk, has cystic fibrosis and is classed as extremely vulnerable, so has been staying at home for the past three months.

From 6 July, people who have been shielding can meet in a group of up to six people outdoors, and from August can work again in offices, as long as social distancing is in place.

She said she would not yet feel comfortable visiting places like supermarkets, but was "really looking forward" to meeting friends for a picnic and seeing her son, who has moved to a new house.

"To be able to actually go to a place and meet up with them safely will be lovely," she said.