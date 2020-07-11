'It's time the voices of the voiceless are heard.'

Video

An 18-year-old former Youth MP says he wants to help other young people "have their voices heard".

As the representative for Ipswich, Isaac Codjoe raised issues such as knife crime in a special debate in the House of Commons.

He went on to set up a Youth Council in the town.

"As a young black person growing up, I didn't really have many black young people that were within politics," he said.

"I just want to inspire the next generation.'

