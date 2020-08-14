Sickle cell disease is a life-threatening condition affecting about 15,000 people in the UK, predominantly those from African and Caribbean backgrounds.

While much of the population is enjoying the easing of lockdown, those with sickle cell remain at a higher risk of serious illness - or even death - from Covid-19.

Chelsea, 20, from Suffolk, talks about how she is supporting her younger sister Vivica who has the condition and remains anxious about "what life is going to look like when things do start to go back to some sort of normality".