A man has described how taking part in virtual art classes has helped him during the coronavirus pandemic.

Andreas Johnson, 30, from Stowmarket, Suffolk, said the Brave Art project "inspired me to follow my dreams".

The charity organises professional artists to teach activities such as animation, poetry and sketching to people with learning disabilities.

It moved its classes online so that they could continue during lockdown.

His mother Jane Chave said: "The actual using of different mediums including drama as well, has totally excited Andreas."