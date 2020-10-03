A teenage artist who drew pictures of NHS staff working during the pandemic says she has been "amazed" at the response from the workers and by others on social media.

Cerys Brown, 18, turned to drawing West Suffolk Hospital staff from photographs when her A-levels were cancelled, having been inspired by her mother, a ward manager, and sister, an emergency surgery nurse.

She said: "I wanted to dedicate my time to those who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.

"I have been absolutely amazed by the unexpected response, which has made so many people happy and has given me something positive during lockdown."

She has been gaining experience as a nursing assistant at the Bury St Edmunds hospital before training to be a paramedic at university from February.