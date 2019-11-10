A former president of the National Black Police Association has spoken out about her hopes for tackling inequality in society.

Franstine Jones, from Ipswich, was the first woman and police staff to be elected to the position in 2013.

She said she wanted to try to "change the race inequality" that some of her members were facing.

A spokesman for the Home Office said: "The government is committed to working with the police to achieve greater diversity."

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said it was committed to taking action on diversity, inclusion and concerns about racial inequalities, and had recently published an action plan for change.

Ms Jones, who has since founded a mentoring and training firm, added: "I think that more people need to be more verbal about inequality, we need to work together more."

