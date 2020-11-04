A professional photographer whose work is being shown on the streets of his hometown says he hopes to "inspire" young people.

John Ferguson, from Ipswich, captured the likes of model Naomi Campbell, boxer Frank Bruno and judge Dame Linda Dobbs OBE for his Black Britannia exhibition.

He selected some of his favourite images to be displayed outside as part of an exhibition in the town centre.

"Young black people need role models to see and look at especially in small towns like Ipswich where there is a small black community," he said.

"I want everybody to try to see the contribution that the black community have made to Britain."

