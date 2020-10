Maggi Hambling's Scallop sculpture on the Suffolk coast was beset with vandalism problems after it was erected in 2003.

In 2009, the artist made a film for BBC Video Nation about her metal artwork on Aldeburgh beach, which celebrates local composer Benjamin Britten, who founded the town's music festival.

She also talks about the pull the North Sea has on her, and how local artist John Constable has been an inspiration.