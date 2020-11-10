A disability campaigner is urging others to help disabled people who feel “forgotten about by society” during the pandemic.

Courtney Reeve, 23 and from Mildenhall in Suffolk, said people with disabilities had found it harder as they were already “often marginalised”.

Warren Kirwan, from Scope, said: “At every turn, this pandemic has hit disabled people harder."

A spokeswoman from the Department for Work and Pensions said: “We understand this has been a particularly challenging time for disabled people and we remain committed to supporting them through this pandemic and beyond.”

