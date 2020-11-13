Mourners have lined the streets for the funeral procession of a Cambridge United fan, who was attacked by opposition hooligans five years ago.

Simon Dobbin, 48, was left brain-damaged in the assault after a match in Southend, Essex, in 2015 and died at home in Mildenhall, Suffolk, on 21 October.

People gathered outside St Mary's Church in Mildenhall as the cortege made its way there, with the words "Dobbo" and "husband" spelt out in flowers in the hearse.

The funeral - a private family service due to Covid-19 restrictions - took place at about 12:30 GMT.