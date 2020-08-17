A young athlete has described her determination to keep training hard in lockdown after the season was cancelled due to Covid.

Millie King, 16, is currently ranked fourth in the UK in the 200m for Under-17 women and is aiming to run for England in the future.

Instead of her usual club sessions, the teenager from Ipswich has been set sessions to do indoors at home and outside in her local area.

"Training by myself in lockdown has been pretty hard because you've got to find the motivation each week to get out and get training especially when the weather's not too great," she said.

Video by Dawn Gerber

