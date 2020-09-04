A group of young people have been describing what is keeping them "hopeful" in lockdown.

The government recently named ex-Love Islander Dr Alex George as its youth mental health ambassador with the prime minister recognising the pandemic had had a "huge impact" on children.

The BBC asked different young people living in Ipswich about their experiences of the pandemic.

One teenager said he was feeling "anxious, yet also optimistic and hopeful".

Video by Dawn Gerber

