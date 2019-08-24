Musical artists are being showcased in a virtual tour across the UK from BBC Radio 1Xtra.

The UK Touchdown Tour, from the digital music station, includes rapper Piers James, who has performed at the Latitude Festival and at Ed Sheeran's 2019 homecoming gig, along with new artist Esther, who launched her career during lockdown.

They are two of many Suffolk artists being featured when 1Xtra's DJ Target brings the tour, virtually, to Ipswich on Tuesday 20 April.

It celebrates local talent that has been discovered and supported by BBC Music Introducing.

"It's really important the tour with 1Xtra is coming to Ipswich because for so long people have been working underground and it's time to show the rest of the country what's been going on," said BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk presenter Angelle Joseph.

Video journalist: Dawn Gerber