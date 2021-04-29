The founder of a support group has spoken of her fears that the "gap is becoming bigger and bigger" with children struggling to keep up with their education due to the Covid pandemic.

Funmil Akinriboya, founder of the BME Suffolk Support Group, said greater support needed to be given to parents and children.

The non-profitable organisation helps ethnic minority groups and people on low incomes who live in Ipswich and Suffolk.

Speaking ahead of the local elections next week, Ms Akinriboya said the issue needed to be prioritised.

"One of the big issues we've seen people coming to us is young people and education," she said. "They realise the gap is becoming bigger and bigger."