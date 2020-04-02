A builder of 50 years says he wants to break the stereotypes of his trade, after turning his hand to sewing during lockdown.

Gary Harris, 64, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, taught himself to sew after work dried up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking inspiration from BBC show The Great British Sewing Bee, he spent his free time converting his daughter's bedroom into a sewing room and began making clothes for himself and wife, Sue.

"I don't really care what people think. And I don't think people should. If you want to do it, do it," Mr Harris said.