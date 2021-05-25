How George Floyd's death changed my hometown

A woman who set up a community group in her hometown following the death of George Floyd in the United States has said racism is not only an "American problem".

Afrika Green, 30, spoke out at a protest about her own experiences of racism and established BSE4BL - Bury St Edmunds for Black Lives.

The group aims to be a "community for ethnic minorities" and a "safe place".

A year on from Mr Floyd's murder, Ms Green said: "George Floyd's death sparked in me a need to talk about the racism I had experienced growing up, and to...refute those claims that racism only is an American problem."

Video by Dawn Gerber.