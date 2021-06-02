A teenage singer-songwriter has said cancer treatment and lockdown gave her "the best opportunity" to make a first album.

Pearll, 16, wrote and recorded Volatile in her bedroom in Bungay, Suffolk, after she was diagnosed with hodgkin lymphoma in summer 2020 and hopes it will raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

She said: "It was something I always wanted to do and I thought, if you don't do it now, you might not get the chance and I thought, this lockdown, a lot of spare time, is the best opportunity."

Her cancer is now in remission, she has returned to school and said she hoped to be able to perform live soon.

