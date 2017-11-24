BBC News

Giant load completes 12mph route from Ipswich to Burwell

An "abnormal load" carrying a huge transformer has been tracked on its route through Suffolk.

It left the Port of Ipswich at 08:00 BST on Sunday and arrived at a substation in Burwell, Cambridgeshire later in the evening.

The 184-tonne convoy travelled at a top speed of 12mph (19km/h) as it made the 44.5 mile (72km) journey past Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

The transformer will be used by the National Grid.

Suffolk Highways thanked motorists for their patience.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Suffolk