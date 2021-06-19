A squirrel's hapless attempt at stealing food from a bird feeder with a greasy pole was captured on camera by an Ipswich gardener.

After struggling to find a reliable squirrel deterrent, Sally Stranix did some research online and lubricated some of the feeder with petroleum jelly.

The plan worked - and she managed to record an unfortunate squirrel's sinking feeling during her tea break.

"It definitely seems to have fooled this new, younger one," she said. "Hopefully he'll pass the word around."

As well as using a type of grease, the RSPB says a downward-opening cone or a biscuit tin fixed to the pole below a bird table could stop squirrels nicking nuts.

