Two fashion influencers who have gained thousands of followers posting about mid-size trends have spoken out about the importance of body positivity on social media.

Friends Abi Nunn, 23, and Alexa Dione, 22, who come from Suffolk, met sharing fashion tips online in the 12-16 category.

"It shouldn't be a revolutionary concept to be yourself and exist on social media, but unfortunately that's where we're at at the moment," said Ms Dione.

Ms Nunn said: "I get inspiration from my feed, it makes you feel good, and I think that's what you should follow people for."

TikTok said it supported "an inclusive and body-positive environment", while Facebook said it was "inspired by the body acceptance movement on Instagram".

