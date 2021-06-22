Teachers say goodbye with Greatest Showman TikTok

A group of teachers dancing to a song from the hit musical The Greatest Showman has been watched more than 900,000 times in three weeks.

Staff and pupils at Ormiston Sudbury Academy in Suffolk performed From Now On as a way to say goodbye to their year 11 students.

The school has been using its TikTok channel as a way of connecting with students and the wider community, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Head of performing arts Leo Cox said: "We’ve had so much fun as an academy experimenting with our TikTok account, and it’s been a great way for students to get creative and work together as a team to make some brilliant videos."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.