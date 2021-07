A lioness has undergone a root canal procedure to fix her broken canines.

Mo, an 18-year-old lion from Africa Alive in Kessingland, Suffolk, was under the care of a specialist vet who performed the three-hour operation.

Staff at the zoo said she was "on her feet" as the aesthetic wore off "but a bit wobbly".

She will be left on her own in her enclosure overnight to recover from the procedure.