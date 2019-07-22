A hip-hop artist has said he was in "shock and awe" after performing to his first live audience since 2019.

When events were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, EL-Emcee spent lockdown practicing his material but said he missed having a crowd to interact with.

We followed the 26-year-old from Ipswich as he prepared to play a set at the 2021 Latitude Festival in Suffolk, which went ahead with about 40,000 attendees, as part of a government pilot at easing coronavirus restrictions.

Speaking after the event he said: "It just felt so good to be back on the stage. I'm still in shock and awe that we were able to do that and the performance went so well. The experience was brilliant and I just can't wait to do some more."