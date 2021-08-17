George Collins, 91, is confident he is the "oldest harbour master in the country" and says he has no plans to retire from his duties on the river bank.

Mr Collins has worked from the quay at Ramsholt, on the River Deben in Suffolk, for more than 40 years but two years ago a fire destroyed his boat office.

The local community rallied to find him a temporary caravan for the site but it was never the same as being on the water. Now, working from a new floating office, he says staying busy keeps him going.

"If I had to sit indoors looking out I don't think I'd be lasting that long but coming here and talking to people... is one big bonus."

Video journalist: Stuart Howells