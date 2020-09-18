An 11-year-old girl said being invited on stage to perform with the Foo Fighters was the "best night" of her life.

Nandi Bushell challenged the band's lead singer Dave Grohl to a "drum off" over social media in 2020, with the pair exchanging videos.

Nandi, who began drumming aged five, joined the Grammy Award-winners on stage in Los Angeles on Thursday to play their song Everlong.

John Bushell, her dad, said his daughter "just has this massive love and passion for drumming and music".