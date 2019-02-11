The Royal Air Force marked the start of a Suffolk school visit in style with flypast by an Apache helicopter.

The military vehicle, designed to hunt and destroy tanks, landed close to Kersey Primary School as part of an education visit.

All 26 children at the school were given a tour of the helicopter by members of 663 Squadron, part of 3 Regiment Army Air Corps based at nearby RAF Wattisham.

Headteacher Jess Damant said she hoped "it would an event that children would remember for a very, very long time."