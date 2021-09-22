A nine-year-old boy with cerebral palsy is continuing his mission to one day play for Chelsea FC after his school helped him buy a treadmill to improve his walking.

Doctors feared Bryson, from Newmarket, Suffolk, might never be able to walk after being born premature, but in July he walked to school for the first time following an operation.

Since then, his school has helped him get a treadmill to improve his walking and stamina.

Speaking of the support of the local community, his mum Ann said: "It's just been unbelievable. Since his little walk to school, it's tear-jerking moments all the time."