Striker Natasha Thomas has told how she is aiming for the Women's Super League with Ipswich Town.

The 25-year-old is the club's all-time leading goal scorer with 103 goals in 126 matches .

Thomas signed a new contract in August and is one of nine players who have turned professional at the club.

She said she was focused on "getting us to the WSL [Women's Super League] alongside making sure that I'm still scoring goals and assisting the girls as well".