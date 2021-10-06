A barber has told how many of his customers often use his salon as a community centre.

Zeaur Rahman, from Ipswich, owns Baba Z and has been cutting hair for 23 years.

"It is a youth club, it is a community centre, it's what you make it," said Mr Rahman.

"If they ask for help, we try and help. We try and listen. Even listening, sometimes people just need an ear to listen to."

Mr Rahman is part of a project called Around Suffolk in 40 stories. It works as a story relay, with each storyteller nominating the next to create a human library of Suffolk stories about people in the county.