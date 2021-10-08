A storyteller celebrating communities for a new podcast series says people's stories "are what glue us together".

Glenys Newton, who lives near Saffron Walden in Essex, spoke to 40 Suffolk residents over the past year for a story relay, with each storyteller nominating the next to create a human library of stories about people in the county.

She worked in partnership with Suffolk libraries for the project called Around Suffolk in 40 Stories.

"I am passionate about peoples' stories. They are what glue us together," she said.

"Doing Around Suffolk in 40 stories has thoroughly restored my faith in the human race."