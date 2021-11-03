About 1,000 empty shipping containers have appeared in rural Suffolk.

The containers are stacked on 1.3 acres of land owned by car dealership Roy Humphrey off the A140 near Eye.

Oliver Humphrey said it had been approached by a local haulage company to rent the land for containers bound for the Port of Felixstowe.

Mr Humphrey said: "People want their bits and bobs for Christmas through the port and we are happy to help in any small way we can."

He said the arrangement was a temporary one, with no plans to keep containers at the site permanently.

A spokesman for the port said was not facing problems with space.

"The flow of import of containers is working much better than a few weeks ago and an excess of containers is normal at this time of year," he said.