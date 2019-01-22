A four-year-old boy celebrated his birthday by having his first ever haircut at a salon and helped a children's charity at the same time.

George Charlton donated his hair to the Little Princess Trust charity, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair due to illnesses such as cancer.

He had his hair cut at a salon in Glemsford Suffolk.

His mum Krystle said: "The wigs are important for these children, just to give them some confidence and their identify back. George's hair was really long, blonde, very curly and he wanted to share it to make other children happy."

It costs about £700 to make one wig for a child, and George has raised more than £900 for the charity through an online fundraising page.