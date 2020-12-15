A 70-year-old man has completed a 186-mile (300km) triathlon in memory of his wife, who died of cancer.

Paul Dixon, from Kesgrave, Suffolk, walked, cycled and kayaked the distance to raise money for the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals charity.

His wife Cathy, who he described as "inspiration and brave to the end," died in September 2020.

He said: "She'd be pleased, she'd be proud. It's been hard work but enjoyable. We just want to make some money."