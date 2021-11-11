The great-great-niece of a woman who has been collecting poppies for 80 years has said she is "amazing".

Jill Gladwell, 95, from near Stowmarket, Suffolk, began raising money during World War Two when she was 14 years old, and helped launch this year's Poppy Appeal at a special reception with Prince Charles in London.

She has encouraged five generations of her family to join her including her great-great-niece, Charlotte.

"My dad always said: 'Service not self.' And he drummed it into us to remember that," said Ms Gladwell.

Video by Stuart Howells

