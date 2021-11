A giant bronze statue of a man has been installed near a major A-road in Suffolk.

The Yoxman stands 26ft (8m) high just off the A12 at Cockfield Hall, in Yoxford.

Sculptor Laurence Edwards said is was one of the largest bronze pieces to be cast in England in recent years and was "a Green Man for our age".

"[He is] a lightning rod for loads of issues about ecology and what we are doing to this planet," he said.