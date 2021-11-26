A gold-medal winning rifle shooter is putting his quick reactions to a different use - taking photos of dogs in mid-air.

Mr Wallace, 54, from Mildenhall, Suffolk, is a former Olympic rifle shooter. He also won a gold medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia.

He said: "It's just a great feeling when you nail that shot and you look at the back of your camera and it's in focus and it's sharp and you can actually see the pure joy in their face."

Mr Wallace worked for BT for more than 30 years, before becoming a full-time dog photographer.