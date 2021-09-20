A 16-year-old youth world sailing champion has his eyes set on Olympic glory in 2024.

Sebastian Kempe moved from Bermuda to Suffolk two years ago and hopes to reach the Games in Paris after finishing school.

"Almost every second of every hour I'm working towards my goal, which is to eventually become one of the greatest," he said.

"I love going fast, I love pushing a boat to its limits... it just excites me so much.

"I just want to prove to the world that I can do it."

