More than 750 bird boxes are being built for people's gardens to form a county-wide, connected nature reserve.

They are being made by volunteers from tree trunks and will be available at Suffolk Wildlife Trust events.

More than one in four UK bird species are seriously threatened, according to the Birds of Conservation Concern Partnership.

Colin Hullis, from the Ipswich Wildlife Group, said: "We all know about this global warming crisis and the effect it's having on nature, and we all feel like there's not much we can do about it, when in fact we can go out and do things like we do in the wildlife group."