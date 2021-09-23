A skateboard coach has said that embracing drag in his life has rewarded him with the confidence to "be fully accepted as whatever I want to be".

Performing as drag rapper Barby Wire, Lewis, 25, who lives in Ipswich, said: "Anyone who's tried drag... will tell you that it gives you a massive amount of confidence. I can't even fully explain why but it just does.

"The drag culture, queer culture, is all about acceptance and I love the fact that through drag and my music I can be fully accepted as whatever I want to be in that community."

Writing rap music while in lockdown she added: "For anyone seeing, hearing my story, then don't confine yourself to one thing.

"If you think that those things you want to do are contradictory, then find a way to combine them and just be yourself unapologetically."

Hear more from Barby Wire with BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk on Saturday 19 March.

Video journalist: Dawn Gerber