A former jewellery designer for celebrities such as Kylie Minogue and Cheryl Cole has become a successful Instagram gardener.

Lucy Hutchings, from Suffolk, became bored of the fashion world and turned to food-growing to help cope with a difficult period in her life.

Her "shegrowsveg" Instagram page has amassed about 150,000 followers since the end of 2017 and features pictures of the veg she grows and video gardening tips.

She said: "I would like to think that I have helped contribute to the idea that you do not have to stick on a pair of overalls."