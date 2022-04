Two paramedics have tied the knot after winning a wedding offered as a "thank you" to NHS staff for their work during the pandemic.

Joel Whittingham, 29, and Tia Whiteman, 30, who work for the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), got engaged in December 2019.

The couple, from Red Lodge, in Suffolk, described their wedding day, in Chippenham, Cambridgeshire, as a "dream fairytale".