Ipswich election results 2022: Party leaders react to local election results
Labour has increased its hold on Ipswich Borough Council in the local elections, with its Conservative and Labour leaders both saying the cost of living crisis was a major issue for voters.
A third of the council's 48 seats were up for grabs and, with 30 seats, the Labour Party had a majority of 12 going into the poll. It was defending 13 seats and won 14, gaining two seats from the Conservatives.
Labour council leader David Ellesmere said there had been a "very strong message to Boris Johnson".
Conservative leader Ian Fisher said: "I think, what has actually happened is that a lot of our supporters haven't come out."
